I find pleasure in digging in the dirt, planting seeds and seedlings, watching the garden grow, and finally gathering the harvest. I even like to weed as it is a wonderful way to work off aggression. Growing flowers is nice but I prefer vegetables, fruits, and herbs.
I will admit that I have a love/hate relationship with gardening, though. A garden requires a lot of work. First, there is the soil preparation. I turned the sod in the garden at the parsonage this year by hand because I did not want to disturb the dill and the lettuce already growing in the garden from seeds dropped the prior year.
The sowing of the seeds is the next step. This step makes my back hurt. When our sons were still at home, my husband and I would coerce the boys into helping us plant but they did not enjoy it any more than we did. They told us that we should just buy our veggies at the store.
Of course, there is the weeding and the mulching. I hauled numerous loads of lawn clippings from corner to corner and all points in between to keep down the weeds and hold in the moisture. My body was starting to rebel by the time I was finished with that task.
After the produce comes, I preserve the bounty through baking, freezing, drying, and canning. By the time the season is over, I am sick of my garden and ready for the first frost.
However, by the time January or February rolls around the next year, I am anxiously looking at the seed catalogs and thumbing through the seed packets in the store, anticipating the vegetables I will plant in the coming summer. So, I start the cycle again.
I have come to realize, I would not have it any other way. Quite frankly, I feel quite close to God when I am working in the garden. While my hands and back are busy doing the labor of the field, my mind is free to ponder God and the wonders of God’s creation, perhaps even while I am slapping at mosquitoes and gnats and ask, “Why, God, did you create these pesky creatures?”
I have decided I am in good company, too. Adam and Eve spent time with God in a garden (Genesis 3:8-10). Jesus goes to a garden just prior to his arrest and Judas knows of the place because “because Jesus often met there with his disciples” (John 18:1-2). Apparently, Jesus felt close to God the Father in such a place. In addition, Jesus’ tomb was in a garden (John 19:41) and as Mary Magdalene weeps outside his tomb, she initially mistakes Jesus for the gardener when he appears to her there (John 20:15).
So I invite you to go find God in a garden this summer. At any given moment, a garden is alive with activity. The honeybees have already enjoyed the pollen of the corn tassels and the Monarch Butterflies are now finding the Butterfly Bushes in my garden. The deer come at night to see what is for dinner. A garden is a welcome respite for God’s creatures, big and small, in the middle of grass and concrete. It is also a great place for humankind to consider the miracle of creation and stand in awe of God’s handiwork.
If you do not have a garden, volunteer to work in a friend’s garden or at a community garden. Your help will be greatly appreciated and you may, in turn, be blessed by gifts of produce. If you are not able to withstand the hard work of a garden anymore, take a seat by a garden, watch the birds and the insects, and spend time in silence.
You may come to the garden alone but you won’t be alone for long. The Lord will surely come to you there and, then, you, like Mary Magdalene, can proclaim, “I have seen the Lord” (John 20:18).