Have a good school year. Hard to believe fall is around the corner. Hard to believe.
I love summer. I love to get away a bit. I love to get outside. I love to plant some flowers. I love summer. I enjoy seeing those who grew up in town renewing friendships during Fur Trade Days. It's been a good summer.
I must admit to a bit of uneasiness when it comes to summer. I see folks scattered in the summer. I see folks stressed and scattered. Rather than a time of joy and re-creating summer becomes a harried time of crazy running around.
I believe summer should be a time of connecting and reconnecting. Summer is a time to check in and check up with each other. I believe Jesus checked in and was steady in his relationships. He asked the question--"who do people say that I am?" Jesus sat down and simply spent some time at a well with a lonely woman on a hot day. Jesus stopped and washed some feet and showed us how to love. Jesus was simply present. Jesus knew how to connect.
A few weeks back we heard the story of the Good Samaritan. A story of one who stopped and connected and served. We must check in and stay connected with our God and with one another. May summer promote connection and relationships.
You have free articles remaining.
Has summer created a peace in you where you can be still and pray? Prayer is the way that we connect with God and place ourselves in a space and a place so that we grow in relationship with others. Prayer is about relationship and connection.
I like this quote from Davis Haas a Catholic composer.
Prayer is the moment when you can for however long is possible, carve your way inside the unexplainable love of God, and discover just how large your life can be.
If summer was good for you and if life seems larger because you "did summer well"; rejoice. If you feel scattered and harried, there is still time to connect with God and with family, friends and friends you have yet to meet.
Peace and all good things!!!