God recently put the song, Amazing Grace, in my head and I have been thinking about it and wondered why John Newton wrote the words, “how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me.” Recently I have heard some sounds coming out of our baler that were anything but sweet and upon closer inspection we discovered a bearing was out and in need of replacement with a new one. Why didn’t John Newton write, “ How sweet the smell” or “How sweet the cross…?” I guess those are the words God gave John Newton to write down.
Although John Newton was a preacher later in his life he was just the opposite before. From what I have been reading, I discovered that John was the only child born to a sailor and his Christian mother. His mother died by the time he was 7-years-old and this may have turned him from his faith in God and the songs of grace, prayers, and Bible verses his mother taught him. When John was 11 he started sailing with his father and eventually got involved in the slave trade business. He worked on different ships and everyone was glad to see him leave because he caused so much trouble. He got into the Navy somehow and was severely disciplined and tried to escape. He put his faith in God again when a ship he was traveling on was in a terrible storm and about to sink, and at that time he prayed to God to save the ship and him. God answered his prayer.
I wonder if John remembered his Christian mother sweetly singing to her Savior? Anyway the Bible is full of teaching about the grace of God. It is quite amazing to hear about the gifts God offers us even though we don’t deserve them. Romans 10:17 says ,”So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” 2 Corinthians 12:8, “Concerning this thing I pleaded with the Lord three times that it might depart from me. And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’” Another amazing passage about God’s grace is found in Ephesians 2:8-10, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
I used to think that if I went to church and was baptized that would make me a Christian, and I would make it to heaven, but it is not what I do. I cannot save myself by what I do, salvation is a free gift given to those who will take it, and then we do good works to help others and please God, not to earn or work for our salvation. Romans 6:14, “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for you are not under law but under grace.” Hebrew 4:16, “Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
John Newton may have not totally changed overnight; he still had some rough edges, but as He read the Bible, and prayed, God changed John and he treated the slaves with care and later preached God’s word even when he was blind at the age of 82. What noise is your life making? Is it a sweet sound? If not, you may need more of God’s amazing grace.