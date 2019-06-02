I’ve been trying. I’ve been trying to do a lot of things lately. And I notice If I keep trying I actually make some progress and/or make some difference and get a bit closer to my goal.
I’ve been trying to brush and floss my teeth, I’ve been trying to pray more, I’ve been trying to overhaul the baler with Grandpa’s and James’ help. I’ve been trying to spray some thistles. I’ve been trying to read a book by Ron Hutchcraft, called, “Called to Greatness, Becoming a Lifeline For Those Who Need Hope.”
In this book it reminds us of many ways the Bible describes a spiritually lost person: “separated---from you God” (Isaiah 59:2), “people living in darkness----those living in the land of the shadow of death” (Matthew 4:16), “lost” (Luke 19:10) in “the dominion of darkness”, (Colossians 1:13 ). These are just a few Biblical descriptions of people we should be trying to pray for and help connect with, Jesus Christ, who can set them free from darkness. “This, then, is the judgement; the light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than the light because their deeds were evil.” ( John 3:19 )
It amazes me how people choose to sit in darkness rather than live in the light.
Ron H. encourages people to have Jesus by one hand and a lost and dying person by the other hand and try to bring them together. Are you holding hands with Jesus? Remember that God rescued you by having Jesus die on the cross, be buried, and rise again, so you in turn could share the lifesaving good news and help rescue others. “Your word is a lamp for my feet and a light for my path.” (Psalm119:105)
Ron also says that the problem with lost people around us is not their darkness---darkness is always dark, the darkness is there primarily because light is absent. “For everyone who practices wicked things hates the light and avoids it, so that his deeds may not be exposed. But anyone who lives by the truth comes to the light, so that his works may be shown to be accomplished by God.” (John 3:20-21)
George Gallup took a poll and found that society is in the search for spiritual moorings. People don’t often realize that what they are searching for can be found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. In a world where it seems everything is changing, Jesus Christ is one who is solid and secure. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8) I encourage you to keep trying, keep praying and don’t give up.