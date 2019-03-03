Time moves on. Seems like we just celebrated Christmas. Lent is not far away.
There is a phrase that always grips me when I read the Ash Wednesday Scriptures.
The Prophet Joel writes: "Rend your hearts not your garments." This seems to me that the message is - be fully and completely committed. Be genuine and sincere.
How can we fully and completely rend our hearts? Look to Jesus. Listen to his words. Place yourself in the story. Let Lent and the story unfold. What can the story teach you? How can Jesus speak to you today?
It is easy to lose touch with the story.
Rend your heart.
During these days of Lent and Holy Week I would encourage us to enter into Lent.
I recently went on a trip to the Holy Land. Our guide liked to tell us about his young daughter. His daughter is named Sophia. You could tell that her dad loved his daughter deeply--she had her dad wrapped around her finger. One day our guide said that his daughter told him to tell the Americans, Sophia is beautiful! Our guide literally had a twinkle in his eyes when he told us about his daughter.
This is the way I imagine it is with Jesus. There is a deep love and care that Jesus has for us. Jesus lived this love. He rended his heart and he still does. I would suggest we approach Lent with eyes that seek to see Jesus' love. Ask yourself how did Jesus love and how can I perpetuate that love? Watch love lead Jesus into the desert. Watch love lead Jesus onto the cross.
May Lent be a time where lives are changed because we weren't just observers but may our lives be changed because we opened our hearts and allowed Jesus to work in us and through us.
May others know more about Jesus because they knew you.
May we approach Lent with eyes wide open so that Jesus and his story will grow. Make a conscious decision that this will be a good and growth filled Lent. We need Lent.