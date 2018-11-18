I have recently had trouble with "floaters" in my right eye. I do not have trouble seeing, but sometimes a floater will cause me to see small print differently, especially when I read too fast. I was reading aloud in today's devotional about someone waking from a bad dream, "sweating profusely." But instead I read that they woke up "swearing profusely." One little letter can change the meaning of what we read with a different understanding.
We see the news media changing the meaning of what is reported, and wonder how people can misunderstand what they say? If one letter can make that much difference, think how a different slant on the same story can make a difference?
We are called. as Christians, to clarify the truth. The Bible says, "How, then, can thy call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? (Romans 10:14) It is extremely important that we clarify what God is saying, through His Word. If one little letter can make such a difference, then it is very important that we clarify what God is actually saying to us. Listen carefully as you read what is printed, so you do not misunderstand the truth.