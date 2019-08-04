On June 20, 2019, a car stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 92 west of Bridgeport, waiting for a car to pass in the opposite lane so the driver could make a left turn into the local cemetery. Another vehicle, from behind, was rapidly approaching the first car. The driver, Derek Lecrete, apparently did not see the vehicle stopped in front of him and slammed into the back of that car. The impact caused Lecrete’s car to veer into the oncoming lane, directly into the vehicle for which the first car had been waiting. This car coming from the opposite direction was a Nebraska State Patrol car driven by Trooper Jerry Smith. Both Trooper Smith and Mr. Lecrete were killed as a result of this crash.
I am certain neither man expected that day to be his last day on earth. In fact, Mr. Lecrete died on his 28th birthday. When he arose that morning, he may have been looking forward to a celebration later that day but that was not to be. Trooper Smith would have celebrated his 52nd birthday in two days. I do not know what plans he may have had for that day but those plans also would never come to fruition. Both of them had family and friends who mourn their loss and will for some time to come.
This tragic accident reminds me that we never know when we will take our last breath. I know we should not dwell upon our death, wasting time worrying about something that may not happen for many years, but I think it might be a good idea to be prepared.
In 2004, country singer Tim McGraw recorded a song entitled “Live like You Were Dying.” It is about a man who is told he has a dread disease. Realizing he may not have much time left, he decides some things that he’s always wanted to do while he still has time. He also focuses more on relationships. He loves more deeply and is more careful with the words he speaks. He extends forgiveness to those against whom he had been bearing grudges. He makes time for his family and his friends without reservation. He reads the Bible and prioritizes the important things in his life. The fact that he may be dying leads him to live a better life.
The third chapter of Ecclesiastes begins with these words, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die…” (3:1-2a) Yes, there is a time to be born and a time to die and we have little control over these two events. However, we, like the man in the song, can control the way we live our lives in the time between these two events.
Thus, since tomorrow is not guaranteed, perhaps we should occasionally examine our lives to see if improvements can be made. The following questions might be useful:
• Is there someone I need to forgive?
You have free articles remaining.
• Do I say, “I love you” enough to the important people in my life?
• Do I need to release grudges doing more harm to me than those at whom I are mad?
• Do I need to slow down and enjoy life more?
• Do I need to spend more time nurturing my relationship with my Lord?
• Do I have my affairs in order so that job does not fall to my loved ones?
While we do not know when we will take our last breath, we can, in the meantime, strive to “lead lives worthy of the Lord” (Col. 1:10) for the glory of God and the betterment of the world.
Let us pray for God’s aid in our efforts: O God, remove any obstacles keeping me from being fruitful in your service. Show me where I need forgiveness or to be forgiving. Help me make time for you and for my loved ones. Thank you for this life. Let me live it to the fullest until I breathe my last. Amen.