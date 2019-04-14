For most Christians, the Book of Psalms is one of their favorite books of the Bible. Is it yours? Many psalms portray the Passion (suffering) of the Lord Jesus, the Savior of the world, during the last days of His earthly life. Some portions of psalms to which you may turn are 69:4, 6-9; 110:1-3; 2:1-6; 22:12-22; 40:6-8 and 41:9.
Take a moment and read through these portions of psalms and get a wonderful flavor of what the prophets prophesied concerning Jesus' suffering and death for the sin of the world. Then take a bit longer and consider these thoughts from Psalm 22: I am poured out like water, and all my bones are out of joint; my heart is like wax; it is melted within my breast; my strength is dried up like a potsherd, and my tongue sticks to my jaws (vv. 14-15b). And verses 16 - 17: For dogs encompass me; a company of evildoers encircles me; they have pierced my hands and feet -- I can count all my bones -- they stare and gloat over me; they divide my garments among them and for my clothing they cast lots.
These words, by inspiration of God the Holy Spirit, are a first-person account of what happened to Jesus, of what was going through His mind as He was executed on the cross. Though written by David, the words of the psalm fit only the death of Jesus. In fact, Psalm 22 is quoted in the New Testament more than any other psalm, including exact phrases that our Lord Himself spoke while on the cross. This psalm gives us a unique perspective on the sufferings of Christ.
No other historical account contains such a view. The gospel writers give us the views of those who sat at the foot of the cross. David alone gives us the view of the Passion straight from Jesus on the cross. Holy Week, the holiest week in the Church Year, begins this coming Sunday, April 14th, which is Palm Sunday. Pastors will preach moving sermons. Pilgrims will walk the Way of Sorrows. Christians will remember the death of Jesus with remorse. All of them will look up to the cross.
Only Jesus, speaking through the mouth of David, gives us a view of His Passion from the cross. Only from His Word do we see the true picture of Jesus' pain, and in this way, the horror of our sins and the depth of His love for the world. Read Psalm 22 and view the Passion of Jesus from His cross. And believe that He did this to save you from everlasting damnation.