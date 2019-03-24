When I was growing up, I was aware of only two superheroes – Superman and Batman. Nowadays there are dozens! What is it about these fictional heroes that draws us in? Is it their super strength or other superhuman abilities? Is it that they symbolize the fight between good and evil? Is it that they link us to something deep within that wants to be all-powerful?
Do you have a superpower? You may not think of it in those terms, but you do. Every single one of us has something that sets us apart, something that makes us unique, something that helps to make the world a better place. St. Paul called them gifts of the Holy Spirit.
L-I-F-E. Those four letters stand for the powers of Loyalty, Integrity, Faith and Empathy. They are superpowers that we all have within us and that we can use for good. And I encourage you to cultivate those powers for yourself and for those around you.
L stands for Loyalty. Be true to who you are. Be true to other people. Keep your commitments. Loyalty means that you honor your family and your community and your country and that you do your duty.
I stands for Integrity. Keep your word. Keep your promises. Do your work and do it well. Integrity means that you are honest and that you keep your commitments.
F stands for Faith. I believe that God is at work in our world, and that love is the power of God active in all of creation. Faith means that you commit to something outside of yourself, that you have convictions, and that you trust that what is good will prevail over evil.
E stands for Empathy. You are not alone in this world, and there are lots of folks who helped you get to where you are right now. Empathy means that you treat someone else as you would like to be treated. Empathy means that you see the face of Jesus in every single person that you meet.
L-I-F-E. Loyalty, Integrity, Faith, Empathy. You don’t have to be able to fly like a bird or a plane or leap tall buildings in a single bound, or have X-ray vision or a tricked-out car or wear a costume with a cape. Just keep these four powers in your utility belt and you will be a superhero for life.