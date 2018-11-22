The hymn, “Let All Things Now Living,” written by Katherine K. Davis, encourages all of creation to sing a song of thanksgiving to God. She, through her lyrics, recognized that God made all things: humankind, stars, mountains, rivers, and fountains. Further, the song proclaims that God provides, protects, and guides everything of God’s making. In response, “all things now living” should rejoice and give thanks to God.
This deliberate act of thanksgiving undergirds our national holiday of Thanksgiving. Of course, it had its humble beginnings as a harvest festival, which was based on the celebration by the English settlers of the Plymouth colony after their first harvest in October 1621. This harvest festival became a national holiday in 1863. Since then, many Americans have gathered yearly on the fourth Thursday of November with friends and family to feast and to give thanks.
Unfortunately, over the last few decades, Thanksgiving has taken a backseat to the pre-Christmas holiday frenzy. Scant attention is paid to Thanksgiving as stores rush to display Christmas items and Christmas commercials and music bombard our senses even before the month of November is upon us. Black Friday sales, in anticipation of gifts to be given on Christmas Day, now impinge on Thanksgiving itself, with many stores open and many persons working instead of spending the day with friends and family.
Please do not misunderstand, Christmas Day is very important. Obviously, the incarnation of Christ is the foundation of our Christian faith. However, the secular focus on sales and gifts and parties tends to wear on me because it distracts from the true message of Christmas and overshadows Thanksgiving.
The holiday of Thanksgiving, if it is approached with the proper attitude of reverence and thanksgiving, should be important, too. Even though we ought to raise our voices daily in praise and thanksgiving, this holiday helps for us to set aside a day for that sole purpose. It is a day to remember and rejoice in the blessings received during the previous year. It is a day to reflect on the year’s burdens and trials and to find ways to give thanks anyway. I am certain the pilgrims, after their arrival in the New World, experienced many hardships and still they celebrated with prayer, praise, and feasting.
Thanksgiving should be more, though, than a day of thanksgiving for the blessings received by us. It should also be a day on which we anticipate the giving of blessings as well, in this same attitude of thanksgiving. God tells Abram, in Genesis 12:2, “…I will bless you…so that you will be a blessing.” We are not simply to receive blessings but we are to share blessings as well. Blessings flow to us so they can flow from us.
So, this Thanksgiving, I encourage you to think of ways you can pass on the blessings for which you are thankful to others. It might be as simple as a handwritten note to someone who helped you through a tough time. It might be a service project for neighbors who is unable to do it for themselves. It might be to give a person caring for a sick loved one a break from their responsibilities. As we show our gratitude to God by caring for those whom God also loves, may “all things now living” be united in thanksgiving as we give God our praise.