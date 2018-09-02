The Gospel reading this coming week in many congregations will deal with Jesus the healer.
Jesus groaned and said "Ephphatha"--that is, "Be opened!".
Jesus healed a deaf man with a speech impediment.
Jesus the healer says," I love you, I am here for you", "Ephphatha,
Be Opened."
Jesus is with us, speaking words of healing. Perhaps Jesus' words can come through the words of a friend. Perhaps Jesus' words can come in the quiet, in moments of prayer.
I believe a good question to ask--how open am I? Jesus the healer is with us and we are with Jesus. We are vessels where the healing spirit of God Jesus pours in and must be shared with others whom we meet.
Ephphata--Be opened!!
A favorite story of mine involves a married couple that had a tradition where the husband made breakfast every Saturday morning for his wife. Every Saturday morning he asked her if she wanted white or wheat toast. Every Saturday morning her reply was the same--wheat. There were times when the wife felt impatient and wanted to snap back at her husband. "He should know what I want!" She never snapped back at him--she knew he asked out of love and concern. He was open to the possibility, thought slight, that she might want a different type of toast.
In our lives we must be open and approach our world in a way where we are open, in a spirit of love, so that Christ may flow through us in a way that God's way may grow and be known in our corner of the world.
Ephphata!!! Be opened!!!