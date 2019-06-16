By the time you read this column, I will be in Europe on a pilgrimage. I’ll spend time in France at a monastic community, participate a workshop writing spiritual poetry and then make my way to Italy to walk the Way of St. Francis from Assisi to Rome. To undertake a pilgrimage involves leaving behind the comfortable and familiar to travel somewhere new and different, struggle in a different language, stretch into new experiences. I believe that this journey overseas will also be a journey into my own soul, to discern God’s work in my own life and what that means.
Earlier in May, the following prayer came into my email inbox, which seemed to be a nudging of the Holy Spirit to orient my soul for the coming journey. Saint Brendan “the Navigator” was a seafaring Irish monk. In 530, he and a party of 14 monks set off on a voyage that lasted 7 years, a journey that took them to Iceland, Greenland and possibly even to North America.
The Prayer of St. Brendan:
Lord, I will trust you.
Help me to journey beyond the familiar
And into the unknown.
Give me the faith to leave old ways
And break fresh ground with You.
Christ of the mysteries, I trust you
To be stronger than each storm within me.
I will trust in the darkness and know
That my times, even now, are in Your hand.
Tune my spirit to the music of heaven,
And somehow, make my obedience count for You.