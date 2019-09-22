HATS OFF--to our Founding Fathers!
They not only gave us a great Declaration of Independence, but also a wonderfully devised U.S. Constitution! Yesterday was Constitution Day. Did you notice that on your calendar? James Madison, our fourth president, is called the Father of the Constitution for his leadership in its construction.
Educated men of their times, well versed in the history of Greece and Rome, which were once Democracies that succumbed to dictators, these men sought to establish a Republican nation that would survive with a Constitution that would serve the needs of the people and protect the freedoms that all mankind yearns for. By limiting the powers of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government with various checks and balances they sought to keep any one branch of having power over the others. It seems simple, but is much more complex than we can imagine.
The “shot heard around the world” was fired on April 19, 1775, in Lexington, Massachusetts. Yes, BEFORE the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. The final battle was won at Yorktown, Virginia, on October 19, 1781. Our Constitution was signed by representatives of twelve states on September 1787, almost six years after victory. There were trials and errors and struggles as they sought to bring into reality a document for a “more perfect union.” Our Constitution is unique in that it strives to preserve the rights of the governed rather than the rights of the governors.
Psalm 33:12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.
Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.
We began as a nation that honored God and He blessed us immeasurably. Today there are those who want to take God out of everything. If we do not honor Him, how can He bless us? In the words of Samuel F. Smith, this prayer: “Our fathers' God, to Thee, Author of liberty, to Thee we sing Long may our land be bright With