Keep Chadron Beautiful kicked off Keep America Beautiful’s Great America Clean Up last week with the help of 47 students from the University of Minnesota. The Students on their spring break are a part of the Students Today – Leaders Forever Program. The students spent nights in various communities while traveling to Denver, Colo., and volunteering along the way.
Students were busy Monday morning assisting the City of Chadron shoveling snow from city parks, helping Keep Chadron Beautiful clear snow from recycling bins and canvassing the community picking up litter.
Keep Chadron Beautiful’s annual Spring Community Clean Up will be April 27.