Missing 10-year-old sought

The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 10-year-old Greggory Pond. Greggory is described as being Native American, 4’11” and weighing approximately 150lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt, black pants, black and white shoes. Greggory was last seen at approximately 7:30pm at Pump & Pantry in Chadron, getting into a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion with SD plates.

Greggory is possibly with Rowland Coomes. Rowland is a 34-year-old Native American male, 5’7” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Rowland is described as driving white or grey minivan with the back window broken out with plastic covering it.

If anyone see’s Greggory Pond, or know where he may be located, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510. The Public is also asked if they see or have any information on the location of Rowland Coomes to also contact the Chadron Police Department.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0