Missionary to speak at St. Patrick's

This month, St. Patrick's Catholic church will have a special visitor when Father Jim Sichko visits from Sept. 17-21. Fr. Sichko will be at the church for liturgies on Sunday, Sept. 18, and will also have three 60 Minutes for Jesus sessions at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19 & 20.

Fr. Sichko was appointed by Pope Francis to travel the country as a Missionary of Mercy. he is currently in his seventh year as a full-time evangelist and Missionary of Mercy. Based in the Dioceses of Lexington, Ky., he uses real life experiences and ties those experiences into the Gospel message of Jesus Christ.

The Pope felt the need to have priests focused on healing in a world that needs to know and experience the mercy and love of Jesus. Through his storytelling and his joy filled enthusiasm, Fr. Todd Philipsen believes the people of Chadron are sure to experience a "spiritual shot in the arm."

"I experienced 60 Minutes for Jesus with Fr. Jim last year in Scottsbluff," Philipsen said. "I loved his stories and his experiences. he even brings along some of his mom's spaghetti sauce. I can speak from experience when I encourage this mission.

"This time is for everyone. I mean everyone! i hope families will come together. Young and old, be sure to attend. College students, remember teh St. Pat's rule - you are invited."