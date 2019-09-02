A mistrial was declared in a Sioux County child abuse case after a state witness read prejudicial information from his notes while testifying.
The mistrial was declared mid-afternoon last Thursday, the first day of a planned two-day trial against T.J. Boyd, who was facing one count of felony child abuse.
Boyd’s attorney, Jon Worthman, asked for the mistrial during the testimony of Dr. Todd Brubaker who works in the pediatrics clinic at Regional West in Scottsbluff.
While detailing his examination of the boy Boyd was accused of abusing – his girlfriend’s son – the doctor testified the 20-month-old had multiple bruises and broken bones, likely the result of blunt force trauma. He also testified about a friction burn on the boy’s back consistent with a being drug across a floor.
Boyd had not testified before the mistrial was declared, but a video of his initial interview with the Nebraska State Patrol was shown in court in which Boyd denied having intentionally harmed the boy. The allegations of child abuse came after the boy was treated for a broken arm, which Boyd contends occurred when the children were roughhousing together while in his care.
Dr. Brubaker testified the injuries, in his opinion, were deliberate in nature. Reading directly from his notes, he said he arrived at that conclusion based on his physical examination, x-rays and other test results, an interview with the boy’s mother and an allegation of sexual abuse. The reference to sexual abuse – a charge that has never been filed in court against anyone – was the grounds on which Worthman moved to have a mistrial.
Prosecutor Doug Warner interrupted the doctor’s testimony immediately and argued the trial could continue, saying, “I don’t know how much of it he got out.”
Judge Travis O’Gorman, however, reinforced Worthman’s argument that the doctor said enough to prejudice the jury.
“I don’t have a choice,” Judge O’Gorman said in declaring the mistrial.
He suggested setting the case for a status hearing in the future to determine how to proceed. The state could choose to dismiss the charges and drop the case entirely or can move forward with the charges and seat a new jury.