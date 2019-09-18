A second Chadron man charged in an alleged assault last year was found not guilty on one count by the jury, and had a mistrial declared on another charge after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
The jury deliberated for about three hours in the case against Keith Coomes last Thursday before it notified Dawes County District Judge Travis O’Gorman that it couldn’t agree the charge of first degree assault but had reached a verdict on the charge of third degree assault.
Coomes was one of two men charged in the alleged assault of Jeff Beye May 26, 2018, in front of Beye’s home in Chadron. Jared Kearns, the other man charged in connection with the incident, entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted first degree assault ahead of his scheduled trial earlier this month. He will be sentenced Nov. 12.
Beye testified at trial last week that Kearns, Coomes, Tim Ober and Don Nelson approached him at his home last May as he returned from the movies with his son.
“Jared stepped forward and started throwing punches and it went bad from there,” Beye said. “There was no conversation.”
While defending himself from Kearns and attempting to “control the situation,” Beye said he was kicked in the face but did not know by who at the time.
Beye’s son, Isaiah, who was 17 at the time of the altercation, testified that he had entered the house after returning home while his father remained outside on his phone. He went back outside upon hearing noises and saw his father and Kearns on the ground wrestling. While the fight continued, he testified, he saw Coomes kick his father in the face, prompting him to kick Coomes in the back of the leg and punch him. Coomes then punched Isaiah, who ran to a friend’s home across the alley to get help, Isaiah said.
You have free articles remaining.
The alleged kick to Jeff Beye’s face resulted in the first degree assault charge, while the strike aimed at Isaiah resulted in the third degree assault charge.
Coomes denied kicking Beye in the face and testified that he only hit Isaiah because the boy struck him first.
Ober also testified that Coomes did not kick Beye in the face, though he admitted on cross-examination that he had never shared that information with the police prior to the trial. Ober said the fight between Kearns and Beye was the result of “an issue” between Kearns’ girlfriend and Beye.
Beye sustained a three-inch dislocation of his shoulder, a fractured eye socket and a broken nose during the altercation.
Deputy Dawes County Attorney Joe Stecher argued that Ober’s and Coomes’ credibility on the stand was suspect during closing arguments, noting that Ober had never approached officials with eyewitness testimony of Coomes’ innocence until trial. And Coomes’ testimony is “obviously self-serving,” he said. As far as the assault on Isaiah, the boy was defending his father, Stecher said, and was punched for doing so.
Jon Worthman, Coomes’ attorney, argued that hitting Isaiah was self-defense, and that Jeff Beye sustained all of his injuries from the fight with Kearns.
“I’ll grant you, there was a fight,” Worthman said. “Jared Kearns thinks he won the fight. Jeff Beye thinks he won the fight. Mr. Coomes isn’t guilty.”