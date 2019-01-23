The theme for this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration, “Grassroots Rural Civil Rights,” took participants to the Black Belt of Alabama and South Africa during apartheid before returning to Chadron to examine racism, civil and human rights and what today’s citizens can do to effect change.
Dr. Dave Nesheim kicked off the day’s activities with a study of Lowndes County, Alabama.
Based on the book “Bloody Lowndes: Civil Rights and Black Power in Alabama’s Black Belt” by Hasan Kwame Jeffries, the discussion centered on the movement to put African Americans in positions of power in a county known for high rates of poverty, brutality and entrenched racism.
“The roots of white supremacy … go back to the founding of these communities,” Dr. Nesheim said. Still, there were pockets of power spread across the region for African Americans, and one of the early attempts at capitalizing on them was an effort to elect African Americans to the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service boards. While the effort failed, it generated interest in organizing into a more formal movement on a county level.
Stokley Carmichael, who coined the phrase “Black Power,” and John Hulett launched the Lowndes County Freedom Organization. Membership was initially open to anyone, but the only ones to attend the early meetings were African Americans. The goal was to effect change on the local level by electing African American candidates to positions such as sheriff and coroner.
“There wasn’t ever really a conversation if the Lowndes County Freedom Organization was going to be violent or non-violent,” Dr. Nesheim said. “They were not committed to violence, but they were not opposed to it either.
“They lived in an environment of violence,” he continued. “Non-violence isn’t really an option in Lowndes County.”
African Americans, who made up the majority of the county’s population, hadn’t been able to register to vote in more than 60 years, and the LCFO attempted to change that. But registering to vote and casting ballots had consequences, and many of the African American sharecroppers were kicked off their land for doing so. They established a tent city that was subject to frequent drive-by shootings.
“They would return fire,” Dr. Nesheim said.
The LCFO’s initial slate of candidate for local offices didn’t perform very well, and ultimately the organizers determined that national systemic problems can’t be changed on the county level.
“In some ways it’s kind of a sad story,” Dr. Nesheim said.
The experiences of those living in South Africa during apartheid had similarities to the struggles of African Americans in the U.S., but there were also fundamental differences, said Dr. Tom Smith during his discussion of protest movements to end the practice.
South Africa had multiple ethnic groups that pre-dated colonialism and a hierarchy of tribal chiefs that complicated the movement for civil and human rights. In addition, settlement by different European countries led to a checkerboard of rights from one location to the next.
When minerals were discovered in South Africa, the country turned, almost overnight, into a major player in the global economy, and systems were put in place to ensure that the indigenous people provided labor.
“Labor is always needed,” Dr. Smith said, both in agricultural production and in the mines.
By 1913, the country’s indigenous – the majority of the population - were relocated to the Reserves, made up of about 13 percent of the country’s land. Sharecropping was forbidden, and individuals needed special passes to leave the Reserves.
Apartheid was solidified in 1948 through the election of the Afrikaner National Party, and measures against the indigenous became harsher. Laws requiring passes were made stricter, and the Bantustan system meant that the indigenous population were citizens of the country within the Bantu areas, but not if they traveled outside of those regions.
The African National Congress was formed in resistance to the idea of apartheid, which touted “separate developments” for whites and blacks.
“These architects of apartheid have some amazingly bad ideas,” Dr. Smith said.
The ANC, which respected the tribal chiefs and supported non-violence, staged bus boycotts, pass burnings and marches. Eventually, a more militant, violent wing sprang up and began carrying out bombings as well.
Even while Nelson Mandela was jailed, the ANC continued its efforts due to its strong grassroots connections that incorporated several groups and movements into one umbrella. By 1989, 10 million people marched over the course of a few days, refusing to work in the fields or mines.
“When the capital interests get hurt, there is pressure to move to the table,” Dr. Smith said. By 1994, the pressure had grown so strong that apartheid was ended. Mandela was elected president and a new constitution was adopted in 1996.
Chadron State College students Jeff Mugongo and BriYanna Lyon, as well as Title IX Coordinator Ted Tewahade brought the discussion back home in the afternoon, addressing diversity and their experiences with racism.
Mugongo, who came to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2010, said as a child, racism caused him a lot of pain.
“I became more sensitive to it. … It really hurt me,” he said.
All three agreed that their experiences in Chadron haven’t included blatant racism, though sometimes comments are made, or jokes are shared, that are racist, even if the individual making the remarks didn’t intend for them to be.
“It’s little comments that people don’t understand,” Tewahade said.
An employee’s Confederate flag in their vehicle parked outside their place of employment, makes him think twice about where he does business.
“They have the right to do that, and I have the right to go elsewhere,” he said, recalling the incident. He said neither the employee nor business may mean to portray the message that blacks are unwelcome, but some will hesitate to do business there out of fear.
“A lot of times I feel like it’s unintentional,” Lyon said. But the comments and actions still need to be addressed.
“I get looked at differently,” Mugongo said. “People give me those looks like they’re scared of me. I tend to ignore it.”
Tewahade, too, has had similar experiences, recalling that while out walking his dog one evening, a young woman came around the corner, saw him and turned around and ran in the opposite direction as fast as she could. At first, he was angry, he said, but later wondered if she was scared because she felt vulnerable because he was a man or because he was a black man.
“If my daughter was in a situation where she was uncomfortable, I would want her to run,” he said. “Sometimes we have to stop and say ‘don’t lump it all together.’”
They all agreed that education is the key to combatting incidents like those they’ve faced.
“You have two choices,” Tewahade said. “You can walk away if they are not teachable, or if they are teachable, you can educate them.”
The panel was also questioned about race relations with police officers. Tewahade said that Chadron’s law enforcement is different because it’s a smaller force, but his time in Philadelphia and Denver proved to him that profiling does occur. Ninety-nine percent of cops are good, but whenever he interacts with officers he makes sure his moves are slow and deliberate and his hands are in their full sight.
“It’s about that .1 percent,” he said.
All three of the panelist recounted situations where they were stopped, searched or questioned while simply going about their daily lives and reiterated that education is the best way to stem the tide.
As a firefighter, Tewahade said no one is going to refuse help from him because he’s black if he enters their home to save them.
“At the end of the day, I think racism is surface level,” he said.
It’s a learned behavior, he continued, so we need to be careful what we teach our children, but conversations and positive interactions can change the way people think.
Mugongo said he would like to see a full course dedicated to teaching the history of racism and slavery, while Lyon implored everyone to put themselves in other people’s shoes before making a remark.
“We should be more caring for others,” she said.