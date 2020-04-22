Mobile food pantry at fairgrounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northwest Community Action is sponsoring a Mobile Food Pantry at the Dawes County Fairgrounds (located just east of the baseball fields off North Main Street in Chadron) on Tuesday, April 28th from 5-7pm. This will be drive thru only. Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry.

Please help ensure your safety and the safety of our volunteers by staying in your car while waiting for the mobile food pantry to open. When you reach the loading area, volunteers will load food into your vehicle and then direct you to safely drive out. Go to ncap.info (and click on the COVID19 Updates button) on the day of the event for any last minute changes.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering for the mobile food pantry, call Rachel Johnson at 430-1836

Northwest Community Action is working hard in Dawes County to help those affected by COVID 19. Through their Extra Helpings Food Pantry and Outreach Office, as well as through our strategic partners like the Bread Basket, the Crawford Food Pantry, Closer to Home, Meals on Wheels, and Feed a Hungry Senior, they are making life a little less stressful during this unprecedented time.