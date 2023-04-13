The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program in conjunction with the Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will sponsor a Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland on April 18 at the Crawford Community Center, starting at 5 pm. The center is located at 1005 First Street in Crawford. There is no need to bring boxes, as volunteers will load food into vehicles. To help ensure equal access, there is a recommended limit to one distribution per car, per trip.

Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry. Those who need delivery because they lack transportation or are medically vulnerable, call 432-3393.

NCAP serves low income residents by providing food supports, emergency services such as utility bill assistance, rental assistance, mortgage assistance, and other needs in Dawes County. The office is located at 127 W 2nd Street inChadron. For more information on the mobile food pantry, call 308-747-2180.

Funds for this pantry are provided by Salvation Army, FEMA, CSBG, HUD, United Way, Healthy Blue, DHHS, & Foodbank of the Heartland. NCAP is an equal opportunity provider.