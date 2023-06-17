The Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) in conjunction with Retried Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will sponsor a Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland on June 20 at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron, starting at 5 pm.

Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry. “Mobile food pantries allows NCAP to address a community need by providing more food and bringing the community together to fight against hunger,” said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP’s Community Services Director.

NCAP serves low income residents by providing food supports, emergency services such as utility disconnects, homeless prevention services, and other needs in Dawes County. For more information, please call our local office at 308-747-2180.

Funds are provided by Salvation Army, FEMA, CSBG, HUD, DHHS, & Foodbank of the Heartland. NCAP is an equal opportunity provider.