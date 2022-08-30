Money put toward weed management

Several Panhandle counties were recently granted money through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), which will go to the survey, mapping and control of invasive weeds.

Dawes County Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper explained the Nebraska Legislature passed a law this year appropriating $2.7 million to the NDA for work on riparian areas, which are river and stream systems.

“In the past,” Wordekemper said, “the criteria was within 100 feet of a river or stream. They opened it up this year to flood plains, which basically encompasses everything except the top of the hill.”

The Panhandle Research Integration for Discovery Education (PRIDE) weed management area including Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Sioux, Deuel, Cheyenne and Garden counties was granted various amounts for the management program, including: $90,000 for each of Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan and Sioux counties; and $97,000 for the total area of Deuel, Cheyenne and Garden.

About a month ago, using funds left over from last year, Wordekemper said, a helicopter was brought in from Wyoming to survey the river systems.

“We know where we need to attack first,” he said, “but the problem is we only have a small window. We have this fall and next spring to do the spraying. The grant money has to be used by June 31 of next year.”

There are some areas across the state that have used the money for vehicles such as skid loaders and ARGO ATVs, and equipment for cedar tree removal. The only hardware purchased in this area, Wordekemper said, is six tablets for the weed superintendents.

The area which will likely be addressed first is the White River and Niobrara River, as they are the two major rivers. Wordekemper isn’t sure if there’s enough money to do all the streams, but if someone who lives on stream or creek wants to participate in the program, “we’re absolutely going to do it for them.”

He expects there will be a huge response from people who want to participate, and he’ll be keeping a list, but he cautioned once the grant money is done the program is as well. He further added this will likely be a one-time deal since much of the funds are from ARPA.

Under a normal year, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is allotted about $700,000 from the Legislature, significantly less than the $2.7 million this year.

Participants in the program will also have to sign an agreement that they are willing to participate and not hold the weed management area or individuals responsible. Wordekemper would like to get to those who actually live on the rivers first, as that’s where the majority of noxious weeds have been identified. However, anyone who lives in the floodplain is eligible.

“We’re taking care of even some invasive weeds that aren’t on the noxious list,” Wordekemper said. He hopes to have all the spraying done by helicopter, as there’s a shortage of contract sprayers in the area. All of the herbicides used, he added, are EPA approved. He expects spraying where trees are heavy will be done by ATVs.

Scotch Thistle, Musk Thistle and Canada Thistle are the three biggest noxious weeds, Wordekemper said. He emphasized they will not be going after the nuisance weeds like Mullen. He explained a weed to being labelled “noxious” is a lengthy process including approval by the Nebraska Invasive Species Council and NDA, and a sign off from the governor. There are only 12 noxious weeds in the state, and Wordekemper noted the latest additions were in 2005 or 2006.

Wordekemper is hopeful people take advantage of this program, but also that they are patient.