Monthly state receipts show decrease

According to information from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, gross receipts were down for December in some areas, though overall the numbers were $548 million, 4.9% above the certified forecast of $523 million.

For the month, Gross Sales and Use were $224,187, 827, 8% above the forecast, while Gross Individual Income was 3.4% below projections at $214,556,517. Gross Corporate Income was 22.2% above forecast at $88,312,219, and Gross Miscellaneous was 1.8% above at $21,368,537.

In regard to tax refunds, they were at $111,958,170 for December, 35% above the certified forecast of $82,961,000. Net receipts were $436,466,930, dropping 0.8% below the forecasted $440,083,000.

Net Sales and Use, as well as Net Individual Income, were both down for the month, Sales by 2.6%, or $3,767,703, below forecast and Income by 5.2%, or $10,985,902. On the flip side, Net Corporate Income and Net Miscellaneous were both above their projections, Income by 16.1%, or $10,720,353, and Miscellaneous by 2%, or $417,183.

As for fiscal year net receipts, the Net General Fund had $2.869 billion in receipts, 7.9% above the forecasted $2.659 billion. Net Sales and use were 107% above forecast, Net Individual Income was 7.3% above, Net Corporate Income was 2.6% above and Net Miscellaneous was 3.7% above.