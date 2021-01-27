Monthly state receipts show decrease

According to information from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, gross receipts were down for December in some areas, though overall the numbers were $548 million, 4.9% above the certified forecast of $523 million.
For the month, Gross Sales and Use were $224,187, 827, 8% above the forecast, while Gross Individual Income was 3.4% below projections at $214,556,517. Gross Corporate Income was 22.2% above forecast at $88,312,219, and Gross Miscellaneous was 1.8% above at $21,368,537.
In regard to tax refunds, they were at $111,958,170 for December, 35% above the certified forecast of $82,961,000. Net receipts were $436,466,930, dropping 0.8% below the forecasted $440,083,000.
Net Sales and Use, as well as Net Individual Income, were both down for the month, Sales by 2.6%, or $3,767,703, below forecast and Income by 5.2%, or $10,985,902. On the flip side, Net Corporate Income and Net Miscellaneous were both above their projections, Income by 16.1%, or $10,720,353, and Miscellaneous by 2%, or $417,183.
As for fiscal year net receipts, the Net General Fund had $2.869 billion in receipts, 7.9% above the forecasted $2.659 billion. Net Sales and use were 107% above forecast, Net Individual Income was 7.3% above, Net Corporate Income was 2.6% above and Net Miscellaneous was 3.7% above.
The comparisons in this report are based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board on July 23. This forecast was adjusted for legislation passed in 2020, divided into monthly estimates and certified to the Clerk of the Legislature by the Tax Commissioner and Legislative Fiscal Analyst on August 14. On October 29, the board met and revised the forecast for the current fiscal year upward by $285 million to $5.286 billion. By law, only downward revisions to the forecast are certified, so the comparisons made in this release are still based on the forecast certified on August 14, 2020.
The negative difference in actual receipts compared to projections for December broke a multi-month positive trend the state had been experiencing in the General Fund. In the second half of the calendar year, August showed increase of 15.2% over projections, September showed 3.2%, October’s was 16.8% and November was 21.6%. December’s difference was -0.8 %, just over $3.6 million less than what was projected.