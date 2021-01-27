 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monthly state receipts show decrease

Monthly state receipts show decrease

{{featured_button_text}}

According to information from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, gross receipts were down for December in some areas, though overall the numbers were $548 million, 4.9% above the certified forecast of $523 million.

For the month, Gross Sales and Use were $224,187, 827, 8% above the forecast, while Gross Individual Income was 3.4% below projections at $214,556,517. Gross Corporate Income was 22.2% above forecast at $88,312,219, and Gross Miscellaneous was 1.8% above at $21,368,537.

In regard to tax refunds, they were at $111,958,170 for December, 35% above the certified forecast of $82,961,000. Net receipts were $436,466,930, dropping 0.8% below the forecasted $440,083,000.

Net Sales and Use, as well as Net Individual Income, were both down for the month, Sales by 2.6%, or $3,767,703, below forecast and Income by 5.2%, or $10,985,902. On the flip side, Net Corporate Income and Net Miscellaneous were both above their projections, Income by 16.1%, or $10,720,353, and Miscellaneous by 2%, or $417,183.

As for fiscal year net receipts, the Net General Fund had $2.869 billion in receipts, 7.9% above the forecasted $2.659 billion. Net Sales and use were 107% above forecast, Net Individual Income was 7.3% above, Net Corporate Income was 2.6% above and Net Miscellaneous was 3.7% above.

The comparisons in this report are based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board on July 23. This forecast was adjusted for legislation passed in 2020, divided into monthly estimates and certified to the Clerk of the Legislature by the Tax Commissioner and Legislative Fiscal Analyst on August 14. On October 29, the board met and revised the forecast for the current fiscal year upward by $285 million to $5.286 billion. By law, only downward revisions to the forecast are certified, so the comparisons made in this release are still based on the forecast certified on August 14, 2020.

The negative difference in actual receipts compared to projections for December broke a multi-month positive trend the state had been experiencing in the General Fund. In the second half of the calendar year, August showed increase of 15.2% over projections, September showed 3.2%, October’s was 16.8% and November was 21.6%. December’s difference was -0.8 %, just over $3.6 million less than what was projected.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two arrested for meth possession
News

Two arrested for meth possession

  • Updated

On Thursday January 7, Officers from the Chadron Police Department and the WING Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant for a residence on th…

Police chief to resign in February
News

Police chief to resign in February

Tim Lordino is currently in his 13th year as the police chief of Chadron, one that will also be his last with the city as he tendered his resi…

News

Crawford mayor survives recall

After a special election Last Tuesday, Jan. 12, Crawford mayor Connie Shell will remain in office. She is currently about halfway through her …

Freshmen help feed poor
News

Freshmen help feed poor

Every year St. Patrick’s Catholic Church holds the annual “Pine Bough Bazaar”. They receive donations from area businesses to raffle off at th…

News

Sheriff's case in judge's hands

Though the bench trial against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey reached a conclusion after less than two days last week, it will still be anot…

Chief Lordino tenders resignation
News

Chief Lordino tenders resignation

  • Updated

After serving with the Chadron Police Department for 13 years, Chief of Police Tim Lordino tendered his resignation effective Feb. 10.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News