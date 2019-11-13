Chadron State College and its Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) recently hosted four workshops from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, including a Meet the Buyers Government Contracting Conference.
On Oct. 23, business owners attended the Developing an Effective Capability Statement workshop at the Burkhiser Complex. CSC business students and NBDC staff assisted business owners with producing capability statements in preparation for a Meet the Buyers Conference. Seven business representatives participated in the workshop, with some traveling almost 500 miles, according to Jennifer Wittrock with NBDC.
On Oct. 24, a morning Prepare to Pitch workshop included tips for networking with buyers. NBDC personnel helped 11 business owners write and rehearse their pitches and a buyer from the US Army Corps of Engineers provided advice.
At the Meet the Buyers conference Oct. 24, the following resource partners explained their services: Intellicom, Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Center for Rural Affairs—Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, and the Small Business Administration.
You have free articles remaining.
Agency buyers who made presentations describing their missions and needs include: Pine Ridge Job Corps/Forest Service, F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Ellsworth Air Force Base, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Regional Emergency Management agencies, General Services Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Encountering Innovation.
A networking session, including free consulting, followed the formal presentations with more than 30 business representatives from throughout Nebraska and surrounding states, according to Wittrock.
During the Set-Aside Programs workshop Oct. 25, business representatives learned about federal contracting set-aside programs, including the 8(a) Business Development Program for socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, the HUBZone Program for historically underutilized business zones, the Woman-Owned Small Business Program, and the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program as well as subcontracting for prime contractors.