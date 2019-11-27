More than just a word
This week marks what some consider the “official” start of the holiday season, with Thanksgiving. It’s a time for getting together with family, plenty of food, and maybe watching a football game or hitting up the Black Friday deals.
The way you celebrate might be different from your neighbor’s or your close friends, but in one sense we should all be in agreement — the true meaning of the holiday, one of giving thanks. With all the festivity going around, be sure to take the time to stop, say a word of appreciation for your life and the person you are.
For myself, I’m thankful every day for my family, who keeps my head up and looking forward when my spirits are down. They are my biggest blessing and the guiding force in who I have become.
And though it’s often easy to stop and name those things for which we are thankful, this is also a time to reflect on those — far too many — who have to go without food, shelter, utilities or even basic companionship. If it’s in your power to give of yourself to help those in need, go for it. The smile you bring to another’s face, the hug you get in return for a sandwich, the opportunity to get to know someone you might otherwise pass on the street. These are all things to cherish and for which we should be thankful.
So whatever this Thanksgiving brings to you, keep in mind that it’s more than just a word. It truly is time to be thankful.