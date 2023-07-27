The Chadron Police Department asks all businesses and citizens, to look at their cash money closely when receiving cash payment or cash change back from a transaction. The police department has received a few calls for service over the last month in reference to “Motion Picture Money” or “Copy Money” being used in our community.

This money looks real enough, but will have the “Motion Picture Money” or “Copy Money” printed on the bills. So far, the department has collected or taken reports of fake hundred-dollar bills, twenty-dollar bills and five-dollar bills.

If anyone comes across “Motion Picture Money” or “Copy Money” in their transactions, they should contact the Chadron Police Department immediately, so officers can attempt to locate the source of the fake currency. The phone number to the Communications Center is 308-432-0510.