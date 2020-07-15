Motion to quash in Dailey case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Briefs and rebuttals on a motion to quash will be heard this month in a case against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey. A complaint was filed May 20 against Dailey for alleged official misconduct, a Class II misdemeanor.

According to the motion to quash, filed earlier in July by defense attorney Charles Brewster, the allegations in the complaint are defective in that a county sheriff in Nebraska has discretion on whether to admit or receive a prisoner in the jail. This discretion is by virtue of jail standards in Title 81 of the Nebraska Administrative Code.

Further, the motion argues the language identifying Dailey as the Dawes County Sheriff is a defect, as naming a defendant in a criminal matter with his or her political office, profession or other title is irrelevant.

The complaint, made by Chief Deputy Attorney General David T. Bydalek, alleges that on or about July 21, 2019, Dailey refused to receive Jesse Sierra, 35, a lawfully committed offender, into Dawes County Jail and keep Sierra in the jail until discharged by law.