Mural adds life to historic Record building

It began with a simple outline on Thursday evening with Gov Kathol and Travis Hencey. Those driving by The Chadron Record building got a sneak peek at the latest mural for the Paint the Town Chadron project. Over the next few days, the Record drew quite the crowd as it helped bring the community together.

Regardless of age, art experience and ability, the mural steadily took shape as outlines became basic shapes and final details were added. Many clambered up ladders and scaffolding to give life to buildings and clouds, while others were more comfortable on the ground, detailing the colorful landscape. Those without a brush handy kept busy mixing colors and offering tips on how to proceed.

The project also stopped plenty of drivers, riders and walkers in their tracks, and plenty of praise and encouragement was received.

As with any art project, there were some changes along the way, though the major elements remain the same, as the “Freedom of the Press” statue and capitol building are certain to catch the eye.