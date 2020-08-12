Mural adds life to historic Record building

It began with a simple outline on Thursday evening with Gov Kathol and Travis Hencey. Those driving by The Chadron Record building got a sneak peek at the latest mural for the Paint the Town Chadron project. Over the next few days, the Record drew quite the crowd as it helped bring the community together.
Regardless of age, art experience and ability, the mural steadily took shape as outlines became basic shapes and final details were added. Many clambered up ladders and scaffolding to give life to buildings and clouds, while others were more comfortable on the ground, detailing the colorful landscape. Those without a brush handy kept busy mixing colors and offering tips on how to proceed.
The project also stopped plenty of drivers, riders and walkers in their tracks, and plenty of praise and encouragement was received.
As with any art project, there were some changes along the way, though the major elements remain the same, as the “Freedom of the Press” statue and capitol building are certain to catch the eye.
The Record staff also helped in bringing the mural from paper to stucco, blocking in color where needed or refining a detail here and there. The office also supplied lunch Saturday and Sunday, cookies and cold drinks both days, and a place to cool off as the sun started peeking over the roof and hitting the west side.
Since Paint the Town the Town Chadron began in the fall of 2018, murals have been popping up all over the Chadron downtown. Staff from the Record are honored and appreciative to be part of this project, We encourage everyone to take in the artwork that has emerged on our city walls over the past few years.
Great appreciation to Gov, Travis, Gerry Kathol, Barnie Sherman, Lara Madison and the girls, Abigail Goosey, Amy Graham, Ann Hencey, Kayah Bynes, Aidan Dressel, Gracie Jones, Nicolai and Angie Poitra, Bert Lesher and everyone who helped with the project through work or cheering us on.
