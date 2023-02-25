Earlier this month, it was determined that the Museum of the Fur Trade has a value of $400. That was the dollar amount attached to clue that referenced the museum on the Feb. 7 episode of Jeopardy!

Of course, the museum itself and its collection are priceless in telling the story of the fur trade. Museum Director NaKaya Fester said of the 1955 established museum, “We are in Chadron because it is the site of an original trading post. It was started mostly by Charles Hanson, and a group of other men. They wanted to tell part of the history of the west, and they decided distinctly on the Fur Trade.”

Since being established nearly 70 years ago, the museum has undergone several expansions. It started as a U-shaped building, Fester said, with more space added as needed. The most recent expansion was 2006, when a hall was added to the south side of the building. She further noted all of the exhibits were re-done in 2010.

Fester did not know the number of items in the museum off-hand, but said about one third of the collection is on display. The rest is in the loft above the exhibit hall, under display cases and in the museum’s tower. Pieces are occasionally rotated out from the displays, allowing stored items to be brought in.

“It’s not whole exhibits,” Fester said. “We’ll change a piece here or there. We actually just got some items from auction.” Among the items are four French-Canadian sashes, a Huron sash and some other beaded items.

“We purchased them at the end of last year, but we’re going to switch them out in August. Jim [Hanson] has retired pretty much full time to Santa Fe, but he still goes to the doctor up here. He comes up twice a year and when he’s here we do a bunch of stuff.”

Jim is founder Charles Hanson’s son, and has been active with the museum as a historian. He continues to do the museum’s publications, Fester noted.

The museum actually just recently received the last of a six-volume encyclopedia set which Jim has been working on. “It’s been an 11-year project, physically,” Fester said. “It’s been a general idea for 60 years.”

The last volume, Ornaments and Art Supplies, joins the other five at the museum, though it’s missing a distinct feature on its cover. All of the others have won national awards from the Independent Book Publishers Association of America, Fester said, and museum staff are fairly confident Ornaments and Art Supplies will also, though the book could not be submitted until this year.

Other volumes in the set are: Firearms, Hand Weapons and Accessories, Tools and Utensils, Clothing and Textiles, and Provisions.

Jim is also working on a biography of James Bordeaux, Fester said, as a lot of people have asked for one.

The museum also updated its case for recent acquisitions last year, choosing instead to display collections from museum board members. This year’s items are from Fred Cline, who has four Hawken rifles. These rifles, developed and sold by Jacob and Samuel Hawken were widely used on the prairies and Rocky Mountains during the early pioneer days and were often referred to as the “plains rifles.”

Though not open in the winter months, things don’t slow down for museum staff. Fester said they do a lot of office work, shipping orders and taking phone calls. In theory, it’s also when exhibits are change out, though it doesn’t always work that way. The museum also does its annual renewal and contributions.

Preparations for opening begin in February. Items are ordered for the gift shop, cases are opened and cleaned, and the large collection of guns are cared for. “Six months is a long time,” Fester said of the museum’s closed period, “but it goes quick.” Opening day is May 1.

The museum sees about 7,000 to 10,000 in a normal summer, Fester said, and that dropped by only one third during the Covid pandemic. “Being in western Nebraska with wide open spaces helped a lot.”

Last year, she noted, gas prices affected travel, so visitors were on the decline. Of those who travelled to the museum, many did not spend money at the gift shop. She’s hopeful the museum being a part of Jeopardy! will spark some interest; there were visitors who came specifically because they saw it on Red Steagall Is Somewhere West Of Wall Street in 2021.

In the coming years, Fester is looking into building a storage space, which will help house publications. The museum’s library is available for research, though Fester emphasized people should call beforehand so staff can get the books out.