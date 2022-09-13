Nanci J. Hartman

CHADRON - Nanci J. Hartman, age 58, died at her home Monday, September 5, 2022, in Chadron, NE. She is survived by her partner of 17 years Andrew Scherbarth; his children: Wayne & Brittany; siblings: Kathy Page (Jerry), Bob Hartman (Krystyn), Sue Petracek (Jim); and 14 nieces and nephews.

Born in Chadron, Nanci is the youngest daughter of Bill & Leah Hartman, both who preceded her in death.

Nanci, a people-person with a sense of humor and love of food, spent more than a decade as a chef at Chadron State College dining services.

She collected cookbooks and anything Disney Mickey Mouse. Her favorite place on earth was Disneyland. She enjoyed live entertainment and rarely missed a Post Playhouse opening performance at Fort Robinson each summer.

A Nebraska girl through-and-through, Nanci had a bold sense of style and was as comfortable helping Andrew and his family on the farm as she was when she was preparing a gourmet meal or shopping with friends. She was a yard sale enthusiast who delighted in finding rare and not-so-rare treasures.

She engaged the community and many will miss her laughter as well as her generous spirit. She always looked forward to holiday festivities and local events that brought family and friends together, Christmas being one of her favorites.

Growing up in Chadron, she was active in the Does division of the Elks Club from 1993 to 2004. As President of Does in 2002 and 2003, she attended state and national conventions. She enjoyed learning from and sharing with the older members, as well as the opportunities for travel to new places and new experiences.

Nanci embraced life with gusto. She met each challenge head on and always managed to find the humor or irony in most every situation.

A funeral service for Nanci will be Friday, September 9, 2022, Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon hosted by her siblings. Donations can be made in her name to the Episcopal Alter Guilds or Our Savior Lutheran Church.