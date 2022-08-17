Nathan Dean returns to Chadron

This week marks the finale of the 2022 Bands on Bordeaux season, with the Aug. 18 encore show featuring Nathan Dean & the Damn Band out of Phoenix.

Though originally “Nathan Dean & No Quiet Hours”, the band gained a new name based on people’s reactions when they returned to a town they’ve played before. Dean noted it was often, “Oh no, that damn band’s coming back to town. My liver’s going to hurt.”

Front man Dean began the band in 2005, and drummer Bill Bogan has been with him the longest — 14 years. Other members are guitarist Kody Rein and bassist Chris Duke.

Last year, the band performed but had to pack up early due to the rain. Dean noted they first played Chadron in 2015, and have enjoyed the people and city of Chadron, as well as the stage set up for the Bands event since it allows them to see all of the crowd.

In the past year, Dean said things are starting to finally get back to normal and pre-pandemic. “We’ve been plugging away pretty hard,” he said. They’ll be headed for Maine next week, hitting a large part of the U.S. on a tour that began in Texas.

So far they’ve played Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Colorado, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

As for music, Dean said their style hasn’t changed much since last year, and he described it as a little bit of everything. While they do have some cover songs, he said they’ve been very focused on bringing out more of their original material than they have in the past.

Dean said the one thing people should expect when they come out to the show this Thursday is “a good time.” Those who want to keep up with Dean and the rest of the band can also check out the new podcast they have.

The encore Bands on Bordeaux show gets underway at the railroad park at First and Bordeaux, 6 p.m. Thursday.