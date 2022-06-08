National Forest building again open to public

Last week saw the re-opening of the Nebraska National Forest building at 125 North Main. It had previously been closed due to the pandemic, and the re-opening was celebrated with staff providing information and tours, as well as some light refreshments.

Tim Buskirk explained the building houses both the Pine Ridge Ranger District, which includes the Forest Service lands in northwest Nebraska, as well as the supervisor’s office for the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, which oversees forests at Chadron, Halsey, Valentine and grasslands in South Dakota.

He further added the overseeing of these forest includes a wide range. There is a fuel and fire crew that does hazardous fuel reductions such as slash piles and fights fires. There are also a couple wildlife folks that monitor area species and implement wildlife habitat improvements on NFS land.

The wildlife staff are also involved with community education about natural resources, working closely with Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson State Park and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to put on program for both kids and adults.

There is also a Range section at the office, monitoring the grazing permits given out to local ranchers to graze the national forest areas. Grazing is monitored through the summer to ensure objectives are met and animals are still gaining weight. There are an estimated 75 permits between the grasslands and the ridge.

With regard to the closing, Buskirk said, “We closed the same week everyone else did.” Staff was still able to be in the office, or in the field completing projects that needed to be done. There were a lot of efficiencies figured out during that time, he said, with being able to direct a lot of services such as maps and Christmas tree permits online. “But at the same time, it’s good to be open back up for those who aren’t as savvy with the tech side of things.”

Since camping season getting underway, Buskirk reminds folks to make sure their campfires are completely out and dead before they leave a site. This time of year, the grass is green and won’t burn too easily, but campers should also keep in mind that it’s tick season. Using proper repellant and doing body checks can go a long way to preventing disease.

With the rains in the area, Buskirk said people should leave trails and sites better that how they found them and not tear up the roads for people coming behind them.

Buskirk expressed appreciation to all of the employees for persevering and getting the office the momentum to reopen and keep going, He also appreciates the partnerships with Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.

