National History Day students perform well

Despite some often difficult challenges, The Western District National History Day students did well this year. Chadron student Thomas Kaus finished in fifth place overall in the senior individual website category. He finished in first place in the first round to advance to the final round.

Tyler Kaus finished in third place in the first round in the senior individual documentary division. The team of Grace Sorenson and Lauren Collins finished in sixth place in the senior group website category.

The Crawford High School team all placed in the top fifth percent of the first round. Alexa Tollman was second in the first round in the junior individual exhibit category, which means she was one place from qualifying for Nationals. The team of Wyatt Brady, Mitch Knode, and Carter Rudloff were third in the first round of the junior group documentary division. The junior group performance team of Kylah Vogel and Kamden Victory were fifth in the first round.

“I’m so very proud of all of our Western District participants,” Western District Coordinator Moni Hourt said. "This wasn’t an easy year, but not one student whined, complained or gave up. This year’s theme was 'Breaking Barriers.' Our students definitely broke barrier to compete and did so very effectively.”

