Two regional entities have been awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Chadron Native American Center has been awarded $158,000 from the USDA’s rural business development program.
“This well-deserved grant award will help build and grow Native American businesses in Chadron,” said Sen. Deb Fischer in a statement announcing the award. “The Chadron Native American Center will be able to bring in training and support because of this investment. I’m hopeful these resources will lead to more prosperity and opportunity in the community.”
The Chadron Native American Center’s grant application indicated that the funds will be used to train and support Native American businesses, providing marketing skills, value-added food production training and the creation of a makerspace for arts and crafts. The latter will also include a kitchen are for training on food products to be sold at farmers markets, while marketing training will focus on both digital and live marketing. Native American businesses will also be able to receive training on local wild fruits that can be turned into jams, jellies and syrups.
The project will focus on Native American businesses and individuals in Dawes and Sheridan counties, as well as those in the South Dakota counties of Bennett, Jackson and Oglala Lakota. According to the application, the project is expected to aid at least nine businesses and create or save 18 full-time jobs over three years.
The Chadron Record was unable to reach the Chadron Native American Center by press time for more details on the project.
The Village of Harrison will also receive $31,800 from the USDA’s Community Facilities program to purchase an electric cot for the village’s ambulance. The Sioux County Rescue Unit currently uses a non-electric cot, requiring additional personnel to be on scene before a patient can be loaded into the ambulance. The electric cot will eliminate that need, decreasing the amount of transport time to a hospital, according to the village’s grant application.
“It’s wonderful to see the Village of Harrison receive this critical grant to purchase updated technology for the area’s first responders,” said Sen. Deb Fischer in announcing the grant award.
Sioux County does not have medical facilities, and patients are transported to Scottsbluff or Chadron during medical emergencies.