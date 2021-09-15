 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Native American movies, music and culture featured at festival

Native American movies, music and culture featured at festival

{{featured_button_text}}
lib

In its sixth edition, Trading Stories: a Native American Movie Festival© will honor Hehaka Sapa, Black Elk.

The festival, a project of Chadron Public Library and the Chadron Public Library Foundation, seeks to acknowledge the contribution of the Lakota people to the history of Northwest Nebraska and highlight contemporary Native issues through artistic venues and films.

All events in the festival are free and open to the public. Events will take place at the Chadron Public Library, 507 Bordeaux Street, in Chadron.

The time schedule follows:

Thursday, October 14, 2021

10 am: Special Story Time with Cartoons: Raven Tales.

5:30 pm: Festival begins. Reception and opening notes by Chadron Public Library Foundation President Roger Mays. Artifacts display.

6:30 pm: Legacy of Neihardt and Black Elk - Dr. Nancy Gillis.

Friday, October 15, 2021

5 p.m.: Musical tribute to Black Elk and other songs from Dan Holtz.

6 p.m.: Black Elk Peak and the Black Hills by Dr. Mike Leite

7 p.m.: The Good Red Road movie with introduction by Bill White.

Saturday, October 16, 2021

10 a.m.: Cartoons for Kids: more Raven Tales.

1 p.m.: Songs by Michael Murphy.

2 p.m.: Learn to play flute with Murphy.

3 p.m.: Medicinal Plants of the High Plains by Dr. Susan Rolfsmeier and Steve Rolfsmeier.

4 p.m.: Native American Healing in the 21st Century, a documentary.

5 p.m.: Little Big Man movie.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deer culling deemed successful
News

Deer culling deemed successful

As part of the Chadron City Council’s Sept. 7 meeting, Rick Arnold, wildlife biologist for the Game and Parks in the Ponderosa Wildlife Area p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News