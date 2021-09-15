Native American movies, music and culture featured at festival

In its sixth edition, Trading Stories: a Native American Movie Festival© will honor Hehaka Sapa, Black Elk.
The festival, a project of Chadron Public Library and the Chadron Public Library Foundation, seeks to acknowledge the contribution of the Lakota people to the history of Northwest Nebraska and highlight contemporary Native issues through artistic venues and films.
All events in the festival are free and open to the public. Events will take place at the Chadron Public Library, 507 Bordeaux Street, in Chadron.
The time schedule follows:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
10 am: Special Story Time with Cartoons: Raven Tales.
5:30 pm: Festival begins. Reception and opening notes by Chadron Public Library Foundation President Roger Mays. Artifacts display.
6:30 pm: Legacy of Neihardt and Black Elk - Dr. Nancy Gillis.
Friday, October 15, 2021
5 p.m.: Musical tribute to Black Elk and other songs from Dan Holtz.
6 p.m.: Black Elk Peak and the Black Hills by Dr. Mike Leite
7 p.m.: The Good Red Road movie with introduction by Bill White.
Saturday, October 16, 2021
10 a.m.: Cartoons for Kids: more Raven Tales.
1 p.m.: Songs by Michael Murphy.
2 p.m.: Learn to play flute with Murphy.
3 p.m.: Medicinal Plants of the High Plains by Dr. Susan Rolfsmeier and Steve Rolfsmeier.
4 p.m.: Native American Healing in the 21st Century, a documentary.
5 p.m.: Little Big Man movie.