Native Nebraskan Phil McCarthy is celebrating his 50th birthday this year by challenging himself to a remarkable feat – running across the country.
As if that weren’t enough, he’s hoping to set a record in the process, making the run from San Francisco to New York City in less than 42 days and six and half hours. McCarthy, originally from Norfolk, calls New York home today.
During his childhood in Nebraska, he was a sprinter at Norfolk Catholic. He became interested in long distance running after moving to New York, running in the New York Marathon in 1997.
Since then McCarthy has set an American record for running 257.34 miles in 48 hours (2011) and won the 24-Hour National Championships in both 2009 and 2011. He was a U.S. team member at the 24-Hour World Championships from 2007-2012 and finished fourth in 2007. McCarthy finished in the top 10 at the Badwater 135 Ultra three times and completed the Spartathlon – a cross-country race in Greece – in both 2016 and 2017.
His latest adventure started Aug. 21 in San Francisco; last week he crossed through the northern Panhandle of Nebraska, spending one night in rural Crawford. In order to break the record, he needs to average 73 miles a day. The Guinness Book record for a transcontinental run was first set in 1980 by Frank Giannino Jr., who cross the country in 46 days, eight hours and 36 minutes. Pete Kostelnick broke that record in 2016, and it’s his 42 day, 6.5-hour record McCarthy has his eye on.
By Sunday afternoon he had reached Wood Lake, and his route should take him through his hometown of Norfolk, where he still has family, this week.
McCarthy had not responded to emails from The Chadron Record by press time, but told the Norfolk Daily News that the journey has given him a better understanding of the country, as well as his own tenacity and endurance.
“I’m spending a lot of time out there by myself and doing the running by myself. There are a lot of times when I don’t want to be out there. You go through ups and downs. It’s part of understanding yourself and overcoming the challenges that (come with) all of the times you want to quit,” the Daily News quoted him as saying.
You can follow McCarthy’s journey at www.mccarthyrunningexperience.com/phil-s-run-across-the-usa and clicking on the “Live” link. He also has a Facebook page at Philip McCarthy’s Great Transcontinental Running Exposition.