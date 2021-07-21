Native New Yorkers coming for Bands

His favorite things about performing live include being able to go to different parts of the country, meeting folks and reminding them of music they grew up with. “I like that feeling of seeing a bunch of guys on stage with long hair and not knowing what they’re going to get, and then all of a sudden they’ll hear Glen Campbell tune or something they recognize from their past and go, ‘Wow!’ I try to play songs people recognize but not the typical playlist of bands that can cover music.

“That gets me excited. I feel like I’m down in my basement playing records for ‘em.”

To those looking to learn an instrument or start a band, Leone has three pieces of advice. The first is to get an idea of the goal. “If you want to do it for fun, as a vanity project, or you want to do it to try to make a living, I think that’s the first thing you want to do.”

The second tip is that a person gets out of it what he or she puts in. “The more time you put into it, the more you’ll get out of it. It’s not a magical formula. Just like becoming a carpenter, or auto mechanic, or a basket weaver. The more time you put into it, the closer you get to mastery.”