Natural causes ruled in Chadron deaths

On Saturday, March 5, at about 10:45 a.m., the Dawes County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the home of 62-year-old Philip Curd who was found deceased at him home by family members checking on him after not being able to reach him by phone.

Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug was then dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of death. After an initial investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews, it was dete1mined that foul play is not likely to be involved in Curd's death.

However, the investigation is ongoing at this time and an autopsy has been ordered. Anyone who believes that they may have infornation pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Dawes County Sheriff's Office at (308) 432-3025.

At approximately 5 p.m. on March 5, the Chadron Police and Haug were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 68-year-old Chadron resident, Roger Mays.

Mays was found to be non-responsive in his home by family who immediately contacted rescue personnel.

A review of evidence at the scene, medical history and witness and medical personnel information indicates that Mr. Mays died of natural causes.

