 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Natural causes ruled in Chadron deaths

  • 0
p

On Saturday, March 5, at about 10:45 a.m., the Dawes County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the home of 62-year-old Philip Curd who was found deceased at him home by family members checking on him after not being able to reach him by phone.

Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug was then dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of death. After an initial investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews, it was dete1mined that foul play is not likely to be involved in Curd's death.

However, the investigation is ongoing at this time and an autopsy has been ordered. Anyone who believes that they may have infornation pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Dawes County Sheriff's Office at (308) 432-3025.

At approximately 5 p.m. on March 5, the Chadron Police and Haug were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 68-year-old Chadron resident, Roger Mays.

Mays was found to be non-responsive in his home by family who immediately contacted rescue personnel.

People are also reading…

A review of evidence at the scene, medical history and witness and medical personnel information indicates that Mr. Mays died of natural causes.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gamby ready to retire this month

Gamby ready to retire this month

The Panhandle Veterinary Clinic will see someone new behind the counter, as long-time veterinarian Dr. John “Doc” Gamby, DVM, is hanging up hi…

Barry named new AD for Chadron

Barry named new AD for Chadron

In a post via social media shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer welcomed Rick Barry to the CPS f…

Cashon reflects on journey

Cashon reflects on journey

Walking into the home of Marcella “Sallie” Cashon, one knows there is plenty of history to be found among the books, photos and abudance of sa…

City declares snow emergency

City declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until f…

Feed a Senior in Need fundraiser

Tickets are currently being sold for chances to win one of four Rapid City Rush packages. The prizes include gas cards, tickets to the game on…

Well-known family coming to Chadron

Well-known family coming to Chadron

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, and next month The Addams Family is coming to the Chadron High School auditorium in March as the…

CSC hosts successful History Day

Twenty-five students from Nebraska’s Panhandle participated in the Western District History Day at Chadron State College Feb. 25.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News