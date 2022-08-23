Nearly 30 4-H'ers competing at State Fair

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is coming up August 25-Sept. 5th. 4-H State Fair weekend is August 27-28.
Dawes County 4-H has 25 exhibitors with static projects and 11 youth competing in an in-person State Fair event. There are a total 29 competitors, come whom are competing in-person and with static exhibits.
Dawes County 4-H’ers competing in-person at Nebraska State Fair:
• Alexa Tollman – Beef Show & Fashion Show
• Amelia Betson – Weed & Grass ID Contest
• Garett Tollman – Beef Show
• Jack Phillips – Swine Show
• Joe Lambert – Swine Show
• Julia Nicholson – Dog Show & Rabbit Show
People are also reading…
• Kaylie Phillips – Sheep Show
• Kendall Sellman – Beef Show & Swine Show
• Miranda Betson – Fashion Show & Weed & Grass ID Contest
• Morgan Schommer – Fashion Show
• Roudy Schommer – Weed & Grass ID Contest
Dawes County 4-H’ers who have static exhibits at Nebraska State Fair:
Mahayla Allred, Amelia Betson, Miranda Betson, Brock Connell, Joel Cullan, Layne Davidson, Kadence Fisher, Treye Gibbons, Grady Gooder, Jae Gooder, Raimee Gooder, Kody Keim, Julia Nicholson, Jose Obando, Mikayla Obando, Tatianna Obando, Jorja Pieper, Brandon Rising, Morgan Schommer, Roudy Schommer, Bailey Sellman, Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman, Anabelle Vander May, and Josephine Werner.
For State Fair schedule and programs go to: https://4h.unl.edu/state-fair-schedule