Nearly 5,000 vaccine doses administered

As of Monday afternoon, a total 4,648 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the Panhandle, according to data from Panhandle Public Health District. The Panhandle’s risk of spread also continues to decline, making weekly declines closer to the Yellow, or “Moderate” level.

Dawes County has had 631 confirmed cases of the virus, 44 in the past two weeks, and 17 deaths. Chadron Public Schools still had no active cases as of Monday, and no staff or students quarantined. The district has had 36 cumulative confirmed cases, all of whom recovered. Chadron State College had 14 cases as of Monday, 11 in students and the rest in employees. The college has had a total 179 cases, 143 in students.

Sioux County has had 29 confirmed cases, five in the past two weeks, and one death; Sheridan has had 453, 18 in the past two weeks, and 13 deaths; and Box Butte has had 881, 29 in the past two weeks, with eight deaths.

Last Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update on the State’s progress distributing and administering the coronavirus vaccine. Over 120,000 vaccinations have been administered so far in Nebraska.