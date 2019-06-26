The City of Chadron’s Community Development Block Grant is out more than $62,000 after the council was forced to write-off bad debt associated with two loans for Chadron True Value.
The council approved writing off the loans last week but expressed discontent with having to do so.
The principal and interest due on the two loans, without penalties, total $62,892.23. They have been in default since 2014. The city is unable to collect on the loans because the loan documents were written in such a way that the only collateral the city was entitled to was the inventory in the store, said City Attorney Adam Edmund.
The corporation, MK Double R Enterprises, is now dissolved, and without collateral on a deed of trust or personal guarantees from the principles of the corporation, there is no way to collect on the debt, he said.
“People hide in corporations,” Edmund said. CDBG loan documents written today include options on the deed and personal guarantees before loans are approved in an effort to avoid this type of issue, he explained.
MK Double R Enterprises, formed by Merlyn and Karleen Gramberg and Robert and Robin Baquet, secured loans for Chadron True Value in the amounts of $75,000 and $55,000 in 2005 and 2008.
Former city mayor John Coates spoke as a member of the public on the issue, asking if the city had attempted to negotiate a settlement with the principles of the corporation.
“Total exoneration of this particular loan … really sends a bad message,” he said.
City Manager Greg Yanker said individuals with the now-defunct corporation had been contacted. Since they are not under any legal obligation to pay the debt, they declined to discuss negotiating a settlement.
Loans made through CDBG funds are typically higher-risk because it is generally used as gap funding for businesses, said Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier. While the city is not out any actual taxpayer dollars because the CDBG funds are federal funds, it’s re-use loan fund now has less money available to loan other businesses to open or expand.
“It makes me angry. This is a moral issue,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Welch, who made a last-ditch appeal to the family to consider negotiating with the city. “I am, on principle, very uncomfortable with writing off a $62,000 debt.”