Nebraska among world's best ag universities

That spirit of innovation extends beyond Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources researchers. Nebraska Extension professionals, who have long worked with Nebraska's farmers and ranchers to address issues with crops and livestock, have increasingly incorporated research into their work with producers. The popular On-Farm Research Network allows farmers to conduct research on their own land. Producers who participate in the network are able to access cutting-edge technology and emerging practices with help from university professionals, while researchers and extension educators are able to observe how new technologies and practices work on real working farms. The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources encourages students to tackle challenges related to agriculture and natural resources. The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, for example, helps students build businesses while they're still in college. The college's Change-Maker Scholarship Competition, launched this past spring, offers one-year full-tuition scholarships to students who propose a plan to address worldwide challenges related to food security, sustainability and water use. Eight incoming CASNR students and two returning students won scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.