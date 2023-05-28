Related to this story

Most Popular

Noble to be voice for small schools

Chadron High teacher Renae Noble was recently elected the Nebraska Director for the National Education Association (NEA), meaning she will ser…

Dubs receives prestigious award

Dubs receives prestigious award

Recently Chadron Middle School Counselor Rebecca Dubs was named the 2023 School Mental Health Conference Champion, a title awarded by the Nebr…

Second Prairie Winds trip scheduled

Chadron City Transit will make a second trip to Prairie Winds Casino on Thursday, June 8. The bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the Chadron Sen…