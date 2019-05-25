The Nebraska Good Sams 2019 RV Rally will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings June 6-9. Early bird parking will be June 3-5. The event will feature indoor and outdoor games, as well as crafts and seminars. The group will also take two tours, one to the Case New Holland Factory, and one to Chief Buildings, both in Grand Island. Four nights of entertainment are planned starting June 5, all of which is open to the public. Events other than the entertainment can be participated in by filling out a registration form and paying a fee at the registration office.
The RV Rally is open to both members and non-members in tents, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. The giant baked potato bar Friday and the sloppy joe meal Saturday are $5 per person, and a Friday noon auction will raise money for “Dogs for Better Lives” and the Special Olympics. Other events include a ladies tea Saturday at 1 p.m., a jam session each day at 10 a.m. (bring your instrument) and a cake walk Friday at 2 p.m.
There will be a memorial and church service Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
For more information contact Nebraska Good Sam Director Norm Richardson of Chadron at normnebraska@gmail.com or at 430-1385.