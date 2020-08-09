Nebraska Grazing Conference goes virtual Aug. 11-12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those concerned with the utilization and conservation of grazing lands are encouraged to register for the Nebraska Grazing Conference on Aug. 11 and 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Challenges brought about by COVID-19 have required changes be made to this year’s 20th Nebraska Grazing Conference, according to Daren Redfearn, chair of the NGC steering committee. The changes reflect guidelines of the University of Nebraska and the Center for Disease Control related to groups and social distancing in this uncertain environment. The health and safety of conference participants is of concern to conference organizers.

Organizers hope the online version of the conference will be a convenience to a broader audience who will be able to participate from their home or office. Opportunities for interaction among participants and to ask follow-up questions of speakers have been built into the online event. Additionally, several watch parties have been organized around the state for groups of 25 or less to gather at Extension offices or elsewhere and participate in this conference. This option may assist those who do not have stable Internet service in their area.