The Nebraska History Museum recently announced the opening of two new exhibits.

The first is the Smithsonian traveling exhibition “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II”. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The second exhibition is developed by History Nebraska and Legacy of the Plains to expand on the story of Japanese Nebraskans and the support of the Japanese culture.

Embracing themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago, “Righting a Wrong” looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism, and what it means to be an American. The exhibition explores the complex history through historical images, personal stories and objects from those incarcerated at the camps. A duffle bag used by the Imada family when they were relocated to the Gila River camp in Arizona reflects the restrictions to bring only what they could carry. Takeo Shirasawa’s 1943 high school diploma from the Poston camp in Arizona exemplifies the experience of thousands of other teens who had to complete their high school education in camps.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 which sent 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry and 45,000 Japanese nationals to incarceration camps. Ten large, barbed wire-enclosed incarceration camps and dozens of other installations were scattered west of the Mississippi, far from their homes from March 1942 to March 1946. Young and old lived crowded together in the hastily built camps, endured poor living conditions, and were under the constant watch of military guards for two and a half years. Meanwhile, brave Japanese American men risked their lives fighting for the United States.

Some 40 years later, members of the Japanese American community led the nation to confront the wrong it had done. The U.S. Congress formally recognized that the rights of the Japanese American community had been violated and President Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing an apology and restitution to the living Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.

“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES). The national tour received federal support from the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, the Terasaki Family Foundation, and C. L. Ehn & Ginger Lew.

The exhibition is based on the exhibit of the same name on view Feb. 17, 2017 through March 6, 2019 at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Opening with the Smithsonian exhibition is the locally developed exhibit “Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska.” This exhibit was created through a partnership between History Nebraska and the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

Japanese immigrants first settled in Hawaii and the Pacific Coast. By 1940, California alone had 93,000 residents of Japanese ancestry. Nebraska then had about 510 residents of Japanese ancestry. About 30 percent were first-generation immigrants, called the Issei. They were not allowed to become U.S. citizens. The other 70 percent were called the Nisei. They were native-born U.S. citizens. “Preserving a Legacy” will give visitors a glimpse into the lives of those that came to Nebraska.

Japanese Nebraskans lived mostly in western farming communities. They worked on farms and in stockyards, in hospitality and domestic service, in professions, and as entrepreneurs. Omaha’s small Japanese community included Harry Watanabe, who founded the Oriental Trading Company in 1932.

Unlike the West Coast, Nebraska Japanese were not incarcerated during World War II, but some lost jobs, and community leaders were arrested and questioned. Japanese immigrants were designated “enemy aliens.” Newspapers across the state reprinted warnings that they and their U.S.-born children might act as spies and saboteurs.

Some Nebraskans responded with anti-Japanese hostility. Others spoke against mass incarceration and even hastened the release of those incarcerated by opening jobs to workers and enrollment to students.

Nebraskans of Japanese ancestry have led the way in righting the wrongs of the 1940s, honoring the rights and dignity of all Americans today.

“Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska” will remain on display during the duration of the Smithsonian exhibition, “Righting a Wrong”. “Preserving a Legacy” will then move to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering for a yet to be determined time.