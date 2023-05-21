LINCOLN — As part of the return to regular eligibility operations, Nebraska Medicaid has held weekly virtual meetings to provide information and answer questions. For the last three years, members who were validly enrolled got to keep their Medicaid coverage even if they were no longer eligible. The regular rules are restarting, and information is being provided explaining what that means to members.

For the foreseeable future, Nebraska Medicaid will continue to hold these weekly virtual meetings.

These meetings will take place on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. CST.

On May 22, 2023, Director Kevin Bagley will join representatives from Nebraska Medicaid to discuss the information presented in the unwind dashboard.

The meetings can be accessed by using the following link:

Join by phone: 408-418-9388 (access code: 2490 348 9887)

Previous meetings are posted online and can be found at https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Medicaid-MOE.aspx.

Background

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid members have kept Medicaid coverage even if they are no longer eligible. Following the recent passage of federal legislation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has restarted regular reviews of members’ Medicaid eligibility.

Nebraska Medicaid began full redeterminations of member eligibility on March 1, 2023. It will take approximately 12 months to review all members’ eligibility. A member can contact ACCESSNebraska to find out which month their renewal will take place.

What this means for Medicaid members

A Medicaid member’s eligibility is generally rechecked every 12 months. If sufficient information is already available to confirm a member is still eligible, the member is automatically renewed. If information is needed from a member to confirm eligibility, a written request for information is mailed.

It is important that a member makes sure their contact information with DHHS is up to date. Contact information includes:

• Mailing address

• Email address

• Phone number

If a member’s contact information is not up to date, a member might not receive a request for information. If a member does not respond to a request, they may unnecessarily lose their Medicaid coverage.

It is also important that a member makes sure that they let DHHS know of any major life changes that could affect their eligibility. These include:

• A change in address

• A change in income or resources

• A change in the household, including marriage, divorce, pregnancy, or a new child

A member can contact DHHS by visiting ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or by calling ACCESSNebraska at:

• Omaha: (402) 595-1178

• Lincoln: (402) 473-7000

• Toll-Free: (855) 632-7633

• TDD: (402) 471-7256