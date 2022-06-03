Nebraska produced thriller premiers next week

Ragged Sky Productions is proud to announce the premiere of “Fortress of Sin,” a thriller featuring several native born Nebraskans in the cast and crew.

The film is the brain child of Paul Chomicki, the genre cult film actor from such comedy horrors as Deadly Xmas and Paranormal Halloween. While in Los Angeles, Chomicki befriended Nebraska filmmaker, Christian Voss.

Voss told Chomicki his plans to return home to Nebraska, where films could be make easier while utilizing local talents.

Frequent collaborator Dave Campfield suggested Nebraska would make the perfect backdrop for Chomicki’s screenplay Fortress of Sin, a story that chronicles one father’s search for his daughter across haunting and powerful backdrops.

Prepped with a budget of under $8,000, Voss, Chomicki and Campfield assembled a team that included regional theater director and actor Ryan Lovell.

“I received a call from Christian Voss about appearing in a local film, and I jumped at the opportunity,” said Lovell. “I've always been a stage actor with only one small film role to my credit, so I was looking forward to the opportunity to be in front of a camera again.” Lovell became instrumental in production, and took on the job as assistant director.

The cast also includes Katie Otten from Omaha, whose body of film work continues to grow. Says Katie “The best part of this entire experience was the friendships that forged from being on screen with others who love it as much as you do. I will cherish that forever,” Otten said.

Fortress of Sin deals an issue relevant to many of those who live in Nebraska and South Dakota regions, the disappearance of many woman of Native American heritage. “Fortress” hopes to shine some light on the situation. It’s already won several international awards at festivals, including Best Feature Film at the Eastern Europe Film Fest.

Lovell further added this is not a documentary, but a film to bring to light on the fact that Native American and indigenous women go missing every year. He further likened it to the popular Liam Neeson movie “Taken.” While Chomicki’s other productions have been a bit on the “campy” side, Lovell said Fortress of Sin completely shifts gears and goes a different direction.

Lovell, a teacher, isn’t sure how people will see him after they watch the movie, as he plays the bad guy, “the one everyone’s going to hate.” Included among the cast are students who have been in previous school productions.

Locations in the movie will be familiar, as much of the filming was done in Hay Springs, Rushville, Gordon, Pine Ridge Reservation and the South Dakota badlands.

“We tried to keep it as regional as we possibly could,” Lovell said, “but we had a couple guys in Iowa we had to film.” He added everyone they worked with was great and wanted to be involved, including a couple youth from Oelrichs, S.D. who showed up the day of filming and wanted to be in the movie.

“They gave up an entire weekend to shoot some film. It was a huge collaboration on everyone’s part. Nobody’s getting paid. We’re not making any money off of this. We’re just trying to make films and get our name out there.”

Fortress of Sin will be screening Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon Theater. Several of the stars will be in attendance. Lovell said there will be a “red carpet roll out” in front of the theater at 6:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and champagne. There will also be screenings of the film in Los Angeles and Omaha.

The film will be released to streaming and DVD later this month by Wild Eye Releasing.

