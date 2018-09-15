The winter severe weather season is quickly approaching and it’s time for a new Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness/Preparedness Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest. The contest is sponsored by Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The purpose of the PSA contest is to receive a variety of multimedia products from sixth through eighth grade students that promote preparedness, storm readiness, tornado safety, fire safety or other emergency topics.
The PSA contest is open to all sixth, seventh and eighth grade media classes in public and private schools and combined home school students. The infograms, short videos (3-5 minutes) and PSAs (30 sec. to 1 min.) should be on anything regarding preparedness including, home fire safety, home disaster preparedness (kits, plans, drills), safety tips for severe weather (tornadoes, severe winter weather, lightning, flooding)
The winning class infogram will receive $100, the winning class PSA will receive $250, and the winning class short video will receive $500. The prizes will be awarded to the teacher for use in the classroom.
The contest is open to all sixth, seventh and eighth media classes in public and private schools along with combined home school students in Nebraska. Please one entry per category per school. Entries must be related to the theme of severe weather safety/preparedness and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. Entries may be a 30-60 sec. video PSA (mp4, etc) or 30-60 second PSA (wav, mp3) Instructional video 2-5 minutes (mp4, etc.) or digital image ensemble, Facebook cover image, educational infographic, etc. (jpg, png, etc)
Each school is encouraged to conduct the contest. All submittals are to be made electronically to knoxema@gpcom.net by November 19, 2018. Files can be zipped or sent individually. All submittals become the property of NAEM upon submittal.
All winners will be contacted by phone by December 18, 2018. Any questions regarding the 2018 Severe Weather PSA should be directed to the local Emergency Management Director/Coordinator or to Laura Hintz (402) 288-5613, email knoxema@gpcom.net
Contest rules and other information can be obtained at the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management website at www.naem.us. Judging will be done on December 14 by representatives of the contest’s sponsors: Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.